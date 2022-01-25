(Image) Ronaldinho waxes lyrical over Van Dijk with 13-word Instagram comment

Ronaldinho is one of the latest in a long-line of admirers to share praise for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk following the Dutchman’s headed opener against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The former Barcelona legend commented on the 30-year-old’s Instagram account with the following, as translated by Google: “You are fantastic, play with elegance and command the defence with mastery… Congratulations.”

We’d certainly find it difficult to disagree with the ex-Brazil international, with the centre-half proving once more to be a vital part of the team – particularly during the absences of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s official Instagram account: