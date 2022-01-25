Klopp makes transfer call on 24-year-old Liverpool star that could prove financially prudent – report

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to sanction a loan spell for Nathaniel Phillips in addition to a permanent transfer.

This comes from Football Insider, with the centre-half having already expressed his intention to depart the club should a suitable offer avail itself.

With minutes in short supply for the Englishman, who has yet to feature for the Merseysiders since a 2-1 Champions League win at the San Siro (undoubtedly aided by a cheekbone fracture), a move would undoubtedly be in the defender’s best interests.

Whilst there may be some hesitance to bid for a centre-half yet to play any minutes since early December, the reality of the matter is that the 24-year-old hardly seems an option needing much of an adjustment period before being thrown into the deep end.

Ultimately, a loan move would be in our best interests in terms of boosting Phillips’ potential value ahead of a potentially more lucrative summer move, should a short spell with a side go well.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025, we can certainly afford to dither about on the matter to ensure both player and club are well served by a prospective opportunity.

