Liverpool could be forced into pulling trigger for exciting attacking midfielder with expiring contract if club looks to sell early – The Athletic

Liverpool could look to make their reported interest in highly-rated starlet, Fabio Carvalho, concrete should Fulham look to earn a transfer fee before the player’s contract expires this summer.

This comes from James Pearce at The Athletic, with it being suggested that the player is currently set to remain in London for the time being.

“The club’s recruitment staff are monitoring the teenager’s situation closely,” the reporter wrote for the publication. “If Fulham decide to cash in before the deadline then Liverpool will have a decision to make but, as things stand, the player will be staying put until his contract expires in the summer.”

The Reds were thought likely in the prior summer window to invest in the midfield following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, though failed to make any further senior additions to the squad beyond that of former RB Leipzig defender, Ibrahima Konate.

READ MORE: Gerrard hoping to do deal with Liverpool for unused England international – report

With James Milner’s contract expiring at the end of the campaign, the pressure will be on for our recruitment team to bring in a new midfield option to help lower the average age in that area of the squad and bolster our numbers.

Considering that the likes of Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton have impressed at various points in the campaign, numbers shouldn’t be a concern provided that Julian Ward and Co. bring in at least one option in the middle of the park.

The 19-year-old comes highly-rated having enjoyed a stellar term with Marco Silva’s men in the English capital and would suit FSG’s transfer policy down to a T if we could bag the teenager on a free in the summer or for a cut-price fee earlier on.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!