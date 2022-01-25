Liverpool have made decision on crazy £5.8m bargain in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Borussia Monchengladbach would take £5.8m for reported Liverpool target, Denis Zakaria, in January.

The Sky Sports journalist did note in his tweet, however, that the Reds weren’t prepared to make a move as early as in the winter window.

Denis Zakaria. FC Bayern and B. Dortmund are pushing. Man United had talks with agents but have not submitted any proposal, Liverpool won’t sign him in January. Premier League move seems unlikely. 🔴 #LFC #MUFC Juventus want him but Borussia ask for €7m to sell Zakaria in Jan. pic.twitter.com/4D9bPsSRL0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022

The 25-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer window, with the expectation being that he won’t sign a new contract with the Bundesliga-based outfit.

Whilst we can understand our reluctance to bring in any more midfielders where it’s not particularly necessary in light of numbers being set to be bolstered beyond the winter break it seems strange that the possibility of a buy to loan back until the end of the season deal hasn’t been considered.

It’s more than possible, of course, that our recruitment team have decided that the player doesn’t quite fit the profile of Jurgen Klopp’s team – hence our lack of movement on this front.

Though, with James Milner seeming likely to call it a day in the famous red shirt come the end of the campaign, there will be a clear need to bring in fresh blood come the summer at the latest.

