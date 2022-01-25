Liverpool to honour Hillsborough’s 97th victim with memorial update

Andrew Stanley Devine is set to have his name engraved on the Hillsborough Memorial in late February after his tragic death in the middle of the summer of 2021.

This comes from Liverpool Football Club’s official website, with the Reds fan becoming the 97th victim to lose their life following the impact of the Hillsborough disaster.

The club has been quick to address Andrew’s passing with fresh signage and displays online and in-person to commemorate him and his passing.

It’s critical that we continue to acknowledge the ongoing fight for justice for the families of the 97, particularly with the justice system yet to find any party accountable for the unlawful killings of the fans in question.

Those affected by the tragedy continue to have nothing but our full support here at the Empire of the Kop.

Andrew and the victims of the Hillsborough disaster will forever be remembered.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.