(Photo) Ex-Liverpool star spotted playing against U23s Reds outfit

Liverpool U23s meeting with their Crystal Palace counterparts was host to a blast from the past in the form of ex-Reds defender Nathaniel Clyne.

Remaining on the books with Patrick Vieira’s men, the fullback featured in the 2-0 victory for Barry Lewtas’ men as both Kaide Gordon and Max Woltman got on the scoresheet.

The result sees the U23s climb to ninth in the Premier League 2 table with a further opportunity to vault past city rivals Everton with their game in hand.

