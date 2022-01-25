Reported 10-goal Liverpool target admits ‘conversations’ with agent about summer exit despite plans for contract extension

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Dutch attacker, Cody Gakpo, with the player admitting the possibility of a transfer exit following discussions with his agent.

This comes despite the admission of his intention to renew his current terms with PSV, with Eredivisie-based outfit keen to extend his contract to 2026, which would allow them to request a more significant asking price for potential suitors to meet.

“It looks like I’m going to renew my contract,” the forward told Dutch outlet Voetbal International (via the Metro).

“The clubs that are interested are also known to me and I’ve had conversations about that with my agent.

“Very interesting clubs are aware of me, but we have to look at what the first step is. At the moment my focus is not there.”

With four years set to remain on the then 23-year-old’s agreement come the end of the season (should a year be tacked on to the contract), it could potentially represent a stumbling block for Julian Ward and Co.

Having registered 21 goal contributions in 28 games for Roger Schmidt’s men (across all competitions), we at the EOTK can certainly understand the alleged interest in the 22-year-old.

With there being a clear need for both a new forward and a midfielder in the summer, however, we can hardly afford to go big on one signing at the risk of bolstering another position – a risk we took last summer with the sole acquisition of Ibrahima Konate.

