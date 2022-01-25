(Video) Mane nicks the crossbar with cheeky opener for Senegal in AFCON Round of 16 clash

Sadio Mane produced a moment of brilliance in Senegal’s Round of 16 meeting with Cape Verde with a superb goal inside the 18-yard-box.

The Liverpool winger lobbed opposing No.1 with a cheeky finish that struck the underside of the crossbar before finding the net.

The effort has Aliou Cisse’s men leading 1-0 at the time of writing and in pole position to reach the quarter-finals of the AFCON tournament.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @WinnerpoolLFC:

Sadio Mane with a great goal at #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/LIuz1VCEmh — Winnerpool (@WinnerpoolLFC) January 25, 2022