(Video) Mane nicks the crossbar with cheeky opener for Senegal in AFCON Round of 16 clash

Posted by
(Video) Mane nicks the crossbar with cheeky opener for Senegal in AFCON Round of 16 clash

Sadio Mane produced a moment of brilliance in Senegal’s Round of 16 meeting with Cape Verde with a superb goal inside the 18-yard-box.

The Liverpool winger lobbed opposing No.1 with a cheeky finish that struck the underside of the crossbar before finding the net.

The effort has Aliou Cisse’s men leading 1-0 at the time of writing and in pole position to reach the quarter-finals of the AFCON tournament.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @WinnerpoolLFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top