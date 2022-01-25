(Video) Mane taken off with suspected concussion after brutal collision with Cape Verde ‘keeper

Posted by
(Video) Mane taken off with suspected concussion after brutal collision with Cape Verde ‘keeper

Sadio Mane will have raised pulses in Merseyside following a head-to-head collision with Cape Verde’s Vozinha during an AFCON Round of 16 fixture.

The Senegalese international appeared to have emerged unscathed from the incident, though was later forced to leave the pitch with a suspected concussion after continuing play and scoring a superb opening goal.

We can only hope that all is well with our No.10 and wish him a speedy recovery.

You can catch the clip below

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top