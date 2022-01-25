(Video) Neville reveals Gerrard’s answer after hilariously blatant tapping-up attempt from ex-Man Utd star

Steven Gerrard apparently made it unequivocally clear to Gary Neville that he would never join Manchester United when the former defender attempted to have a discussion over the possibility of such a switch in their playing days.

The MNF presenter joked that ex-Chelsea skipper, John Terry, got more of a conversation out of the Liverpool legend when it came to the prospect of a move away from Merseyside.

The now Aston Villa boss had, at one point, been on the verge of trading Anfield for Stamford Bridge before a chat with Rafa Benitez encouraged him to stick it out at L4.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

This story about the time @GNev2 tried to convince Steven Gerrard to sign for Man Utd is absolute gold 😂 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2022