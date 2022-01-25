(Video) Robertson’s hilarious response when asked for defending tips

Andy Robertson jokingly suggested he’d shimmy an opponent in the direction of Virgil van Dijk when questioned on his defending style in a training clip with F2Freestylers.

The fullback and the Dutchman were discussing the basics of defending, with the latter going into depth around how to approach an attacker one on one.

There can be few others in world football at the moment who could impart more helpful advice than our No.4 who, on his day, is arguably the globe’s leading centre-half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of F2Freestylers’ official YouTube channel: