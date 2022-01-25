(Video) Van Dijk shows off incredible foresight again with early celebration for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal

Virgil van Dijk demonstrated he had nothing but absolute faith in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when it came to finishing off his goalscoring opportunity in the first-half of Liverpool’s encounter with Crystal Palace.

The midfielder was handed his chance on a plate following Andy Robertson’s superb cross and duly finished to put the Reds 2-0 up at Selhurst Park.

The Merseysiders went on to secure all three points on the road, with a late controversial penalty helping kill off the late momentum Patrick Vieira’s men had built up in the final 45.

You can catch the clip below (from 4:38), courtesy of LFCTV and the club’s official YouTube account: