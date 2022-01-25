(Video) Watch 23-goal starlet Oakley Cannonier bag delightful brace in six-goal Middlesbrough demolition

Oakley Cannonier will have caught the eye again with his first-half double for Liverpool U18s against their Middlesbrough counterparts.

The teenager grabbed a poacher’s effort to further pad the scoreline at 2-1, before scoring his side’s fourth goal with a superb first-time finish just inside the 18-yard box to take his tally to 23 goals for the season.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s men fought back well to earn a 6-2 victory over their opponents that sees them remain in the top three of the table, five points behind Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers U18s outfits.

You can catch the clip below (at 3:37 & 5:34), courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96: