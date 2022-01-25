(Video) Watch Gordon’s special long-range goal and solo run from before the halfway line for the U23s

Kaide Gordon’s stock in the football world has risen sharply in the last few weeks following several appearances for the Liverpool first-team.

The youngster will have hardly harmed his chances of more minutes with Jurgen Klopp’s men either with his latest effort for the U23s, embarking on a superb solo run before finding the net from the edge of the box.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton also coming through the side and having enjoyed senior minutes, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the squad and our Academy graduates.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & LFCTV:

Great solo goal from Kaide Gordon today to win Liverpool u23’s the game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YfopVP2NRF — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 24, 2022