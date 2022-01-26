Andy Robertson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play golf in Dubai together during winter break

Andy Robertson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all chosen to enjoy the Premier League’s winter break together.

The Daily Mail reported that the trio are all playing golf in the Dubai Desert Classic as part of the pro-am with professional golfers including Charl Schwartzel.

It’s similar to what our No.15 did during his last international break and must have spread the good word about the fun he had in the United Arab Emirates.

You might think after spending so much time together in Kirkby and on the pitch, that the lads may be happy for a break away from each other at any brief opportunity they are given.

It’s testament to the harmony within Jurgen Klopp’s squad that these three are also holidaying together and it’s great for us fans to witness it too.

Long may this group of players stay together and it certainly shows that Jordan Henderson and the vice captain are doing a great job in keeping the squad united.

The competitive spirit would have surely been high between the trio too.

