Cesc Fabregas shares cool one-word tweet reaction to Mo Salah’s winning Egypt penalty

Mo Salah was once again decisive with his pivotal involvement in Egypt’s penalty shootout with Ivory Coast, netting the winning spot-kick to send the Pharaohs through to the next round of the AFCON.

Premier League legend, Cesc Fabregas, was evidently watching the meeting with great interest and shared a tweet celebrating the Liverpool star’s contribution from the spot.

Mooooo — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 26, 2022

The former Chelsea frontman has been in superb form this term for club and country, netting the match-winning effort against Guinea-Bissau and racking up an impressive tally of 23 goals in 26 games for Jurgen Klopp’s men thus far.

It’s far from surprising that former stars from the English top-flight get so much enjoyment out of watching the 29-year-old given the quality of performances we’ve all been treated to since his switch from Serie A.

Whilst commentators within the borders of Merseyside have been flying the No.11’s flag for some time now, it seems that he’s only started receiving recognition from beyond recently.

Such acknowledgement has yet to extend to individual awards, however, if Salah can manage to steer Carlos Queiroz’s men far in the AFCON and Liverpool domestically to major silverware, there has to be an argument for things to change this year.

