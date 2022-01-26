Claudio Taffarel explains how he’ll help Liverpool build a standout goalkeeping programme

Claudio Taffarel has shared his intention to complement the coaching of John Achterberg and Jack Robinson with technical details more prominent in his native homeland.

The Brazilian national side coach has worked extensively with Alisson Becker during his time with the Selecao.

“Brazilian football and goalkeeping is completely different in terms of style to England,” the goalkeeping coach told the club’s official website.

“In Brazil, a lot of the goalkeeping work is on technical things like movements and this is my role here: to work on these techniques with the senior goalkeepers and begin teaching the younger goalkeepers these techniques too.

“John and Jack work a lot on kicking and crosses: these are match situations and situations that are particularly specific to English football. Whereas I work a lot on positioning, the right positioning, and movements.”

The 55-year-old was recommended to Liverpool through the Reds No.1 and was encouraged to link up with the Anfield-based outfit after a conversation with Jurgen Klopp.

Given the wealth of talent we possess at youth level, with Marcelo Pitaluga amongst a number of exciting names fans are keeping an eye on, creating a standout goalkeeping philosophy can only be of benefit in helping build well-rounded shotstoppers.

From a purely fiscal perspective, given the amount we forked out to sign our No.1 from Roma, if we can produce world-class goalkeepers in Merseyside rather than having to dig into the transfer market, it would be of huge benefit to our sustainable model.

