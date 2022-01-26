Exclusive: Collymore suggests £35m Liverpool star hasn’t lived up to his potential and could be surplus to requirements in the summer

Stan Collymore has claimed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has failed to fulfill his potential as a footballer, though shared some praise for his recent involvement for Liverpool whilst the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane remain indisposed at the AFCON.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men of late, registering two goals in his last two league games as the Reds secured seven out of a possible nine points in the league in January.

“I do think there’s a real argument that Ox hasn’t fulfilled his potential,” the former striker told Empire of the Kop.

“He’s been a decent bit part player for Liverpool but three goals in his last six games when asked to do more because of the guys that are out missing with injury or AFCON – I doff my cap to him.

“He’s come into the team, he’s scored crucial goals at important times.

“So, as much I’d stick with would you be looking at improving what he gives in the next summer transfer window? I’d say yes. Would he be surplus to requirements? Possibly.”

The 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2023 leaving Julian Ward and Co. with much food for thought when it comes to further extensions.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ex-Red suggests Liverpool have a player available who has a ‘similar ability’ to Thiago Alcantara

Mo Salah has to be considered a priority when it comes to fresh terms given his ongoing superb levels of performance.

Though, not extending Oxlade-Chamberlain’s stay at Anfield will invite further questions over the need for yet another new midfielder beyond a potential replacement to fill the gap left by James Milner’s potential departure at the end of the season.

For the Englishman, producing his best football has always seemed reliant on a rhythm and a steady flow of games, which he has been enjoying of late, though we could certainly understand any hesitance to extend the contract of a player set to turn 30 in August 2023.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!