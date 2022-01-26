Dejan Lovren has named the best moment he had during his six-year stay at Liverpool

Dejan Lovren hosted a Twitter Q&A and was asked what his best moment was during his six-year stay at Liverpool.

It may not come as much of a surprise that it was at Anfield and during a famous European evening for the Reds, where he was uncharacteristically on the score sheet.

It was one of his eight goals during his stay on Merseyside but when asked about his best moment, it was a Europa League tie-winning goal that clinched it.

READ MORE: Liverpool make Joe Gomez decision as January transfer window enters its final week

The 32-year-old wrote: ‘Dortmund 92.min 😉’, which was of course a reference to the famous 4-3 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s former team Borussia Dortmund, in a season where we were defeated in the final of the competition by Sevilla.

Given the decline in his game time during the Champions League and Premier League triumphs it may not bee too much of a surprise that this was the moment that eclipsed all others.

Anyone in attendance that night will fully understand the decision as it certainly was a night to remember, why not watch it again via BT Sport:

You can also view the message on Lovren’s Twitter page:

Dortmund 92.min 😉 — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) January 25, 2022

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965