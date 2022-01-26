Dejan Lovren shares the story of what happened after Sadio Mane and Mo Salah’s Turf Moor bust-up

In August of 2019, Sadio Mane was less than impressed after he was removed from the pitch and Dejan Lovren has shared the story of what happened next.

It made headlines at the time as it was a fallout between two of our biggest players and the Senegalese winger did not look happy with Mo Salah, for not passing the ball.

It did all blow over and Jurgen Klopp made a point of showing it was a sign of the winning mentality in his squad and the desire to be on the pitch, as much as possible

The 32-year-old defender said: ‘He texted him in the dressing room 😂 I don’t. Probably nothing 😉’.

The joke from the Croatian is in relation to our No.10 being a big fan of his mobile phone and it’s good to see it really was something of nothing and everyone moved on very quickly.

It’s clear that due to the lack of issues since and the harmony between the pair and within the squad, that this issue didn’t affect the brilliant squad morale.

