Editor’s Column: Once Fabinho finds rhythm he’s the best no.6 on the planet

Fabinho has entered one of those periods where he becomes increasingly more imperious with every game.

The Brazilian was absent in December for two matches against Newcastle and Spurs due to COVID – and we especially struggled without him at the London Stadium where Tyler Morton had to anchor the midfield instead.

Upon his return, he was poor against Leicester City in our away defeat at the King Power, and completely overrun at Stamford Bridge as we surrendered a two-goal lead to Chelsea.

It’s not uncommon for our 28-year-old to take a few games to back up to speed, and this time was unfortunately no exception. Fabinho doesn’t rely on pace, but his reading of the game, so for him to be sharp and feeling comfortable with the flow of the game is vital.

And when he’s off-song or not on the pitch, it’s painfully noticeable. Thankfully though, following those two matches in which he failed to find his level, he’s been sensational – and Liverpool’s best performer in January.

Two goals against Shrewsbury helped Liverpool reach FA Cup Round 4, before Fab followed that up with the crucial opening goal at home to Brentford, marshalling the Reds to a comfortable 3-0 win. Next, Fab ran the show at the Emirates, securing us passage into the EFL Cup Final, before adding another penalty in the Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Fabinho has stepped up during AFCON to hold this team together. He was outstanding again tonight. — Ben D'Arcy (@ben_darcy) January 20, 2022

Unquestionably, he’s been the standout player during a month which many believed would see us fall further away from Manchester City and exit the cups… But without Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita who’ve been away at the AFCON, and Thiago, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi who’ve been injured, we’ve closed the gap on City and progressed in the cups.

As Januarys go, it’s been the second best under Jurgen Klopp ever, just behind the one in 2018/19 in which we waltzed to the title.

Fabinho’s form has been a primary reason for that. In the past five games, his decision making has been almost perfect. In the video below, you’ll see a brilliantly timed tackle in our own penalty area v Arsenal; an example of sublime decision making followed by perfect execution.

Why’d fabinho have to get involved man allow it pic.twitter.com/5UcL1doEZ1 — ⚙️ (@abduIinho) January 21, 2022

The great thing about Fabinho is when he’s fit and enters one of these stretches where he plays every week, his level is consistently high. Jordan Henderson has had very good games this season, but far too many bad ones and has even shown inconsistency (a good 30 minutes, followed by a bad 30 minutes) during matches. Thiago has been exceptional but his unavailability limits his potential, as does Naby Keita’s. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, our youngsters, have impressed too, but have also been held back by injuries – while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has stepped up in attack instead.

Of these names, Fabinho is the only midfielder Klopp can fully rely on. Last season, he was utilised as a centre-back and it was the wrong decision, with the Reds only securing Champions League qualification after he was restored to the no.6 spot.

Fab intercepts, tackles, dictates the pace of our play and can provide lofted through-balls for onrushing forwards, too. He also provides immense physicality and height which we badly miss in his absence.

Come the end of this season, we need another midfielder who is strong, combative and reliable – not just a backup for Fabinho but someone who can play alongside him.

AS Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham are two names linked to Liverpool who are young, provide battling, running, defensive and offensive midfield traits; and could play to the right or left of our Brazilian. There is no way Liverpool can go another summer transfer window without proper enforcements, but guessing names – especially these likely expensive ones – is quite bold.

Fabinho though is here to stay. He renewed his contract this season and barring something unprecedented, will anchor Klopp’s midfield until the German’s deal is up in 2024.

Although he’s scoring goals for fun right now, the defensive midfield role is his, despite the fact that, as his wife has pointed out on Twitter, Fabinho has now fulfilled multiple roles at Liverpool.

CB + midfielder + striker = Fabinho 🤣💪🏻🙌🏻 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) January 23, 2022

One issue we’ve had this term is an inability to see out winning positions. We’ve shown poor game-management, an inability to keep the ball or slow it down – which we were expert at in 2018/19.

Against Palace at the weekend, Henderson and Jones either side of Fabinho were superb in the opening half an hour, then, almost weirdly, very poor. At 2-0, we needed to show composure and control, but we displayed neither.

Really, we need a player utterly at ease in possession for these situations, like Thiago. Relying on the Spaniard to be fit is foolish, but hopefully he can provide us a regular option alongside Fabinho in the run-up to this season’s climax.

Over the past season and a half, we’ve been at our best when Fabinho and Thiago have played together in midfield. The third player who should join them is up for grabs. I’d still go with Henderson, for now, due to his leadership qualities, but Keita, Jones and Elliott provide more exciting, technical options.

What is certain though is Fabinho’s position and importance to the midfield, which is ever-changing and still undefined since Gini Wijanldum’s departure. But without Fab, we’d unlikely still be in (albeit unlikely) contention for a quadruple.