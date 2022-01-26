Ex-Liverpool star weighs in on whether Dembele would be a better fit for Reds or Arsenal

Ousmane Dembele is a talent many would have been keen on prior to his switch to Barcelona, though previously interested outfits could be handed a second opportunity to acquire the 24-year-old with his contract still yet to be renewed by the Blaugrana.

Speaking on the subject of the Frenchman’s future, Michael Thomas suggested that Arsenal would be a more ideal potential destination than Liverpool.

“He is a young boy and needs to play games,” the former Gunners star told Caught Offside.

“He has struggled a lot with injuries and I just feel as though he needs a good run of games in a team to get himself feeling like he can be the player everyone knows he can be.

“I would say Arsenal would be a better fit for him, with all the young talent, but given the contract situations at Liverpool and the age of the front line, he could just as well fit in at Liverpool.

“I would be more than happy for either team to take a chance with him.”

The wide man has been in less than inspiring form for Xavi’s men this term, registering only three goal contributions in 11 games (albeit having been limited to only 684 minutes of football).

READ MORE: Liverpool would need to fork out at least £33m to sign next Neymar in the summer – Sky Sports

When considering the possibility of acquiring the ex-Borussia Dortmund star in the summer or sooner, we at the EOTK would imagine that Jurgen Klopp and Co. would be inclined to agree with Thomas.

Though undoubtedly a wonderful footballer on his day, prior concerns over character (not to mention a lack of durability) will present something of a red flag to a recruitment team that prizes such a characteristic quite highly.

It’s the kind of transfer that would suit our sustainable model reasonably well but just not one we can see happening any time soon.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!