Ex-Red Sander Westerveld shares video mocking Boris Johnson and labels him a clown

Sander Westerveld is clearly as amused by the current leadership of Boris Johnson, as most other people in the country.

In a video on his Instagram story, the former Liverpool goalkeeper shared a video of the Prime Minister receiving a birthday cake along with the caption of ‘😂 🤡’.

It’s a video that has been shared elsewhere online too but it’s clearly something that tickled the Dutchman, making him share it to his own social media page.

The 47-year-old spent three years in England representing Liverpool, Portsmouth and Everton and he clearly still feels an affinity with British culture.

Given the popularity of anti-Conservative chants on the Kop and from most of our supporters, it’s safe to say that a lot of people will agree with the motives behind this one.

They may even forgive the treble winning ‘keeper’s stay at Goodison Park for this too!

