(Image) Curtis Jones shares images of his trip to LA as he recharges his batteries during the Premier League’s winter break

Curtis Jones is clearly enjoying the Premier League winter break as he has shared images of his trip to LA on his Instagram account.

Our No.17 made his long awaited return from his eye injury and COVID issues to really make a mark in the starting XI and stake his claim to a midfield spot.

Jurgen Klopp was no doubt impressed with his performances and this short break will provide the Scouser the opportunity to recharge his batteries ahead of a big final few months of the season.

The 20-year-old wrote on his social media account: ‘Inspiration! 💜💛’ as he stared up at a mural dedicated to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The young midfielder will be hoping he can emulate the LA Lakers legend and Trent Alexander-Arnold by being rewarded with a mural in his honour and he cetainly has time on his side to help him do that.

There are a lot of midfield options coming back after the break and so it’s up to him to keep his spot in the side.

You can view Jones’ post via his Instagram page:

