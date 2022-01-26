(Image) Mane updates Liverpool supporters from hospital bed after his horrific clash of heads with Cape Verde ‘keeper

Sadio Mane has updated supporters following his head injury that caused him to be removed from the pitch during Senegal’s round of 16 AFCON tie.

Our No.10 appears to be in high spirits and has posed for an image with Vozinha, the Cape Verde goalkeeper, who caused the injury when the pair clashed in the game that saw a goal and progression to the next round for our man.

The 29-year-old was worryingly allowed to play on, a decision that did result in him helping his side’s progression with a goal but the way in which he left the pitch was very uncomfortable viewing.

Holding his head, losing his balance and having to sit on the floor – the concussion protocol simply was not present and was not good enough to correctly protect all the players present.

The image of the pair suggests that they are in high spirits after their clash of heads and will hopefully be fine soon but it shouldn’t have been allowed that anyone stays on a pitch if they have concussion.

Jurgen Klopp and all Liverpool fans will be happy to see his caption that thanks everyone for their messages and the joke about Senegal vs. Cape Verde being played on the pitch and in the hospital.

Fingers crossed there’s no lasting damage and that the former Southampton attacker is given the correct amount of time to fully recover, before being permitted to play any more football.

You can view the picture of Mane via @Football__Tweet and via his Instagram stories:

Sadio Mané and Vozinha are both recovering well in the hospital after their clash of heads at #AFCON2021. 💪 pic.twitter.com/lx3Ivo3yIP — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 25, 2022

