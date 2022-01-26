Liverpool and the PL could fulfil Paulo Dybala wish as Argentine’s contract set to expire in summer – report

A move to the Premier League and, more specifically, Liverpool, could offer Paulo Dybala an opportunity for better compensation than he currently receives at Juventus.

According to Sport Mediaset (via Sport Witness), the Argentine could be persuaded to trade the Allianz Stadium for Anfield in the summer.

It’s a move that could appeal to the Reds given the 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer, allowing the club to expand its senior attacking options on the cheap.

The idea of lumping out a big salary for a player who will be dangerously close to his 30s come next November is a prospect we’d highly doubt the recruitment team will be prepared to sanction.

We certainly wouldn’t wish to be umming and ahhing over the possibility of extending the player’s stay down the line when we’ll be facing a very similar conundrum with the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino this year.

Ultimately, however, it’s entirely in our interests to safeguard the future of the forward line by securing a younger target capable of being a regular for the long-term.

Sadly for Dybala, the Serie A star would not fit that particular bill.

