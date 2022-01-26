Liverpool finish in top three for shirts sold ahead of arch rivals Manchester United

Liverpool finished third for shirt sales in Europe in 2021 with 2.45m sold, with Real Madrid (3.05m) and Bayern Munich (3.25m) completing the top three.

This comes from the Euromerica Sport Marketing group (via Football Transfers), with the Reds finishing a place above Manchester United who sold only 1.95m jerseys in the same period of time.

With Mo Salah one of the most marketable footballers on the planet at the moment – not to mention the Reds possessing one of the most exciting XIs in world football – it’s hardly surprising to see the club performing so well in the sales charts.

As far as finances are concerned, we’ve no doubt our owners, FSG, will consider it a victory as part of our revenue-making streams, with us looking a highly marketable side as a whole under talismanic boss Jurgen Klopp.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll be able to go wild in the summer window and secure the next best thing in the sport, though it can hardly hurt our chances of being able to properly fund some necessary acquisitions for the middle of the park and forward line.

