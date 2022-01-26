Liverpool handed Luis Diaz transfer boost as Porto attacker makes exit call that may hurt PL rival – O Jogo

Rumoured Liverpool target Luis Diaz is said to be against the prospect of leaving Porto in January in order to help his current outfit fight for the Primeira Liga title.

This comes from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), with another report from football.london having speculated around Tottenham’s interest in the 25-year-old.

It’s a potential blow to the Londoners – particularly so if Spurs had genuinely intended to acquire the Colombian’s signature in the winter window.

Given that, as things stand, we seem highly unlikely to make any senior additions to the squad in the current window, it would serve us far better to contest for Diaz’s signature come the end of the season.

With there being a genuine prospect of regular minutes at the club over the long-term, particularly should one or more of the likes of our expiring forward line depart the club by the summer of 2023, one would expect the attacker to be tempted by a switch to Merseyside.

It’s possible of course that a younger target may be preferred to better safeguard the future of the forward line, though having only recently turned 25 it would hardly represent a signing far removed from our recruitment team’s preferred age profile.

