Liverpool linked with surprise move for 19-year-old Real Madrid starlet after fall out with Carlo Ancelotti

Liverpool have been linked with a Real Madrid midfielder as Jurgen Klopp could reportedly be looking to a long-term option that would bolster his options.

According to El Nacional (via BBC Sport), ‘Liverpool are monitoring Eduardo Camavinga’s situation at Real Madrid, having been admirers of the 19-year-old France midfielder for some time’.

The 19-year-old signed for the Spanish giants in the summer and has played in 21 games so far this season, so it does seem unlikely he would be moved on already.

The French international has a bright future ahead of him but with five years left on his current deal, it would take a big offer in order to see him come to Anfield.

There are reports that the midfielder has fallen out with Carlo Ancelotti and that has led to a reduced amount of game time and thus has been linked with a move to the Reds.

The former Everton manager is rubbing up the youngster the wrong way and that may pave the way for a swoop from ourselves but it does feel as though Los Blancos would allow this situation a bit more time before making a knee-jerk decision.

It’ll be a case of wait and see on this one, there may be quite a lot of waiting though…

