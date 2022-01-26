Liverpool make Joe Gomez decision as January transfer window enters its final week

Joe Gomez has been linked with several different clubs and a move away from Anfield, due to a lack of game time for Liverpool this season.

Jurgen Klopp is certainly a big fan of the 24-year-old and will want to keep him at the club but hasn’t been able to provide him the amount of minutes he would have liked to have played on the pitch.

With less than a week remaining of the January transfer window, it looks as though we have made the decision to keep our No.12 at the club.

Mandeep Sanghera from BBC Sport reported: ‘Liverpool have no plans to let England defender Joe Gomez leave the club.

‘Real Madrid were reported to be monitoring the 24-year-old, while Aston Villa have also been linked with the player.

‘Gomez missed most of last season after suffering a knee injury on England duty in November and, although he has made just 12 appearances during the present campaign, the Anfield club are not thinking of letting him go anywhere’.

Due to our centre-back crisis of last season, Ibou Konate was brought in to bolster the defensive issues and options but this has negatively affected the former Charlton Athletic man’s chances.

It’s good that we want to keep the young defender as he could still have a huge future ahead of him on Merseyside and it would be a huge shame to see him go elsewhere.

