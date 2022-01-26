Liverpool would need to fork out at least £33m to sign next Neymar in the summer – Sky Sports

Liverpool would need to produce a £33m bid to snatch highly-rated teenager Endrick de Sousa from Palmeiras come the arrival of the summer window.

This comes from Sky Sports (via Football Talk), with the publication claiming that the Reds won’t be alone in their bid to acquire the then 16-year-old, who has earnt some comparisons to PSG star Neymar, with European heavyweights of Real Madrid and Co. considered a potential option.

The Merseysiders are regularly on the lookout for top young talents and the Brazilian would certainly fit the bill if he can build on his impressive scoring record in his native homeland.

Given our propensity to favor the cheaper deal unless where it’s absolutely necessary to dig deeper into our coffers, we’d struggle to see the club challenging the league’s bigger spenders were things to come to a bidding war for the attacker’s signature.

The reality of the situation is that £33m would be far better spent going towards a top target for the midfield or forward line who could contribute from day dot.

If worthwhile, Endrick’s an option certainly worth considering, though arguably not as an alternative to an addition higher up the pitch, dependent on how highly rated the starlet is.

