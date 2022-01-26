Mbappe’s latest tweet will leave Liverpool fans in fits of laughter

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most highly sought-after talents in world football at the moment, not least of all due to his expiring contract, which remains yet to be addressed by his current employers.

The Frenchman was closely linked with Liverpool, though will have done himself little in the way of favours over his lauding of teammate Achraf Hakimi as the ‘best RB in the world’ on Twitter.

ACHRAF HAKIMI.

BEST RB IN THE WORLD. GOOD NIGHT GUYS. 👋🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 25, 2022

On a pure numbers basis, that’s certainly far from true when making comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Scouser’s 15 assists in 25 games (across all competitions) far outstripping the Moroccan’s three in the same number of outings.

Numbers, of course, as fans will be more than aware can only go so far to reflecting the quality of the player in question.

Nonetheless, given the level of performances the right-back has provided in the globe’s leading league (and beyond) over the course of the last few years, we’d find it extremely hard to agree with the World Cup-winner’s rather bold claim.

