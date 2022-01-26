Paulo Dybala would be keen on Liverpool switch following contact from Reds; currently set to be a summer free agent – Tancredi Palmeri

Paulo Dybala has reportedly been approached by Liverpool over the possibility of a potential move to Merseyside.

This comes in a tweet from beINSports journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, who claims that the 28-year-old would be prepared to trade the Allianz Stadium for Anfield.

With the Argentine’s contract set to expire in the summer, the Reds could immediately invest in further experience up top by the end of the campaign.

Having registered 11 goals and four assists across 23 games (in all competitions), the striker’s numbers are from being unreasonable, though due concern would have to be paid to his injury record.

Beyond that, however, it’s quite simply not a transfer we can see the club being prepared to sanction (even on a free) in light of the player’s age.

A lot will depend on how we handle the contracts of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino (all expiring in 2023), though the consensus has long been that we’ll be far more likely to invest in a younger option capable of growing with the side for the long-term.

