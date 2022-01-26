Tottenham could hijack potential Liverpool move for 16-goal winger; Spurs’ director of football has made enquiries – report

Liverpool could have serious competition for Luis Diaz’s signature as early as the current winter window, with Tottenham’s director of football, Fabio Paratici, said to have made enquires about the Colombian.

This comes from football.london, with prior reports having previously linked the Reds with a move for the Porto attacker.

The 25-year-old has been in scintillating form in the Portuguese top-flight, registering a remarkable 22 goal contributions in 28 games (across all competitions).

Given the price-tag (£67m) associated with the winger, we would imagine that the Londoners too might be inclined to balk at such a high figure.

With the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah’s contracts set to expire too in the summer of 2023, one might imagine that acquiring a new wide man will be of utmost priority for us to safeguard the future of the forward line.

We’d expect the club to secure our Egyptian international on a new long-term contract, of course, though there have to be serious considerations for the state of the front-three should both Bobby Firmino and our No.10 not be handed extended terms.

