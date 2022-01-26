(Video) Brilliant new angle of Alisson Becker’s unbelievable reflex save against Crystal Palace

Alisson Becker, as he so frequently is, was in fine form against Crystal Palace and saved Liverpool blushes on many occasions throughout the match.

Our No.1 had several moments of brilliance against Patrick Vieira’s team and, thanks to Liverpool’s YouTube channel and their ‘Inside’ series, there is now a new angle of one of the very best.

Right at the start of the second half, the Brazilian was forced to make a quick reaction save as he got down to a low right-footed shot by Odsonne Edouard.

The time from when the ball leaves the striker’s boot to our ‘keeper getting his hand to the shot is so minuscule, it just further illustrates his brilliance and the amazing reaction time of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Following the game; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain discussed his admiration for his “world class” teammate and how Jurgen Klopp’s side have begun to expect huge saves from him each game but that they need to stop providing him these moments, by defending better.

We’re so lucky to have him but hopefully the former Roma man isn’t winning too many more Man of the Match awards this season!

You can watch the Alisson save (at 5:42) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

