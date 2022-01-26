(Video) Listen to stadium erupt after Salah scores winning Egypt penalty in AFCON clash

Mo Salah’s winning penalty to send Egypt through to the next round of the AFCON tournament was met with deafening roars of delight from fans in the stadium in Douala.

The Egyptian was handed the opportunity to take the Pharaohs all-important fifth spot-kick and didn’t squander the chance, netting a cool finish in the bottom-right corner to ensure his side’s progress into the quarter-finals.

With the Liverpool No.11 admitting that he’d hold the competition trophy extremely close to his heart, one can only imagine how the former Roma hitman must be feeling as Carlos Queiroz’s men inch closer to the final.

FT: Egypt beat Cote d'Ivoire on penalties, 5-4, to book a place on the quarterfinals. Five perfected executed penalties and Mo Salah crowned it. #AFCONwithGary pic.twitter.com/2XkIocA2mn — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 26, 2022