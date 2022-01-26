(Video) Liverpool supporters belt out the new Diogo Jota song at Selhurst Park and the away end is bouncing

Diogo Jota has become the latest Kop darling to be rewarded with a song by the Liverpool supporting faithful and it was out in full force against Crystal Palace.

Our No.20’s new chant really started to catch on during our semi-final second leg victory over Arsenal, hugely aided by his two goals that booked our place at Wembley.

The following game provided the travelling fans another opportunity to spread the song further and this new angle of the supporters shows that they very much did that.

READ MORE: (Image) Curtis Jones shares images of his trip to LA as he recharges his batteries during the Premier League’s winter break

Courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel and the ‘Inside’ series, a full clip of the fans singing about our Portuguese star has been shared and it shows just how catchy it is.

Following the controversial decision to award Jurgen Klopp’s side a penalty, which was duly dispatched by Fabinho, it gave the travelling Kop an excuse to sing about the man who had won the spot-kick.

It’s going to be great to hear a full Anfield sing this new anthem once the former Wolves man scores an important goal, what a shame it’s the winter break!

You can watch the Jota song (at 7:24) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965