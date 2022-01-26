(Video) Manchester City fans use “Si Senior” chant for Oleksandr Zinchenko and sing about Liverpool again in ‘their’ new song

Manchester City fans have started singing their own version of ‘Si Senior’ for their Ukranian left-back, featuring lyrics about Liverpool.

As so often happens; rival supporters hear our songs and decide to adapt them and make their own lyrics to the tune, whilst also claiming that we’re not the best fans in the league.

Our supporters may not always be the first team in world football to use a certain tune but it’s uncanny how quickly many other teams suddenly find the same inspiration, not long after it’s heard ringing around Anfield.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a clear but narrowing lead at the top of the Premier League but their supporters can’t help but steal our Bobby Firmino chant, sing about us and somehow incorporate a Ukrainian international alongside the words “Si Senior”.

Their lyrics are:

“There’s something the Kippax wants you to know,

The best full-back in the world is Zinchenko,

He’s from Ukraine,

City’s gonna win the league again.

Si Senior,

The Scousers aren’t the Champions anymore”.

Don’t really know where to start with that one but let’s hope it takes off for them because they need a song to sing and this one is just embarrassing.

You can watch the video of the Manchester City fans via @patmcgrath7_ on Twitter:

There’s something the Kippax want you to know 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8xFUaHUbWp — Pat (@patmcgrath7_) January 22, 2022

