Mo Salah shows ice in his veins to net decisive penalty & send Egypt through to AFCON quarter-finals

(Video) Mo Salah shows ice in his veins to net decisive penalty & send Egypt through to AFCON quarter-finals

Mo Salah didn’t disappoint when Egypt’s Round of 16 clash with Ivory Coast in the AFCON went to penalties, producing a cool, bottom-right corner finish to send the Pharaohs through to the quarter-finals.

The score ended goalless at full-time despite there being 34 attempts on goal (13 on target) between the two national outfits.

Carlos Queiroz will be set to face Morocco at the weekend, with both Liverpool’s No.11 and Sadio Mane remaining still in the competition.

