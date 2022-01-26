(Video) Naby Keita jokes that he will “transfer to Senegal” after posing with Sadio Mane and Senegal shirt

Naby Keita will have long left Cameroon by time Sadio Mane plays his next AFCON game, following the progression and exit of their respective nations.

Guinea were knocked out of the tournament in a surprise loss to Gambia, whereas Senegal put themselves into the quarter final with a victory over Cape Verde.

Our men had differing fortunes as our No.8 was suspended and had to watch his side’s exit from the stands but our 29-year-old winger scored to help his compatriots secure a place in the next round.

In a meeting where the pair discussed Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace, a new clip has emerged that shows the duo joking about the Guinean captain transferring to the other country’s team.

Our 26-year-old midfielder can be heard saying: “We’re transferring, I’m going to Senegal!”.

It’s good to see that both men are such good friends off the pitch and, despite the heartache of his departure from the tournament, it’s safe to assume the former RB Leipzig midfielder will now be backing his club teammates from home.

You can watch the video of Keita and Mane via @KobinaEssar777 on Twitter:

🎙Naby Keita to Sadio Mane:"We're transferring, I'm going to Senegal! 😂" pic.twitter.com/uR6J9qTMMB — Enock Essel Niccolò Makavelli (@KobinaEssar777) January 23, 2022

