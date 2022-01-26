(Video) Naby Keita’s AFCON highlights illustrate a brilliant individual tournament for Guinea’s captain

Naby Keita will be leaving Cameroon as Guinea were knocked out of AFCON and a compilation of his best moments has now been made.

Our No.8 had to watch from the stands as his side were dumped out of the competition, following his suspension for the round of 16 match with Gambia.

However; after picking up two man of the match awards and scoring a brilliant solo goal, it was certainly a tournament of individual positives for the Guinean captain.

It’s a real shame that his two yellows, one for a foul on Sadio Mane and one in stoppage time of the final group stage game, put an end to his tournament so abruptly.

His temperament, or just the timing of his tackles, really let the former RB Leipzig man down.

In years to come he should be able to look back at pride for his efforts but it will always be a tournament of what ifs, as he missed the first and final knockout game for his nation.

The positive for us in that he returns to Liverpool in good form and appearing injury free!

