(Video) “No Spanish giants I can assure you!” – Jamie Carragher reveals the two teams that tried to sign him from Liverpool

Jamie Carragher was, and will always remain, a Liverpool stalwart who represented the club so well and for so many years.

It may not come as much of a surprise that he didn’t receive many transfer offers away from Anfield, not because he wasn’t talented but because our former vice captain was so committed to the Reds.

It may have just been seen as a waste of time and effort for any potential suitor to even bother trying to lure him away from his home city.

The 43-year-old said on Sky Sports: “I had a couple at the end of my career … Ally McCoist tried to get me up to Rangers and Roberto Martinez told me he tried to get me to Wigan to play in a back three.

“This was only [told to him] after we worked together afterwards, I didn’t know anything about it so whether he was buttering me up I don’t know!

“So it was either the SPL or bottom of the Prem for me, there was no Spanish giants I can assure you!”.

Although he likes to downplay his own abilities, the man with the second most appearances in our club’s history was a huge part of our squad and his defending nous and know-how was invaluable for so many years.

Even the thought of seeing our former No.23 in another club’s colours doesn’t feel right!

You can watch the video of Carragher’s transfer talks (at 9:19) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

