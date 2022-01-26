(Video) Thiago shares recovery progress update as classy midfielder plots post-winter break return

Thiago Alcantara has been busy at the gym during the winter break in a bid to speed up his return to the training pitch.

The Spaniard has been out of action since the 3-1 victory over Newcastle United after incurring a hip injury, with Liverpool forced to play through January without the midfielder on top of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita’s AFCON-enforced absences.

It should be noted, of course, that Curtis Jones has stepped up in the former Bayern Munich star’s absence with some stellar displays in the middle of the park.

Though it will be critical having 30-year-old back available for the remainder of the campaign if we are to capitalise on our January momentum and keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

