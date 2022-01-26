(Video) Virgil van Dijk on his “pride” on being back on the pitch so often but admits “things can improve and will improve”

Virgil van Dijk has been speaking about his recovery from the knee injury that saw him face nearly a year out of the game he loves.

Speaking with Amazon Prime Sport, our No.4 has expressed the pride he has in himself for being back on the pitch and being able to compete in so many games already this season.

The Dutch captain also explained how any knee injury takes time to 100% recover and that it will still be a while until he is back to his absolute best.

The 30-year-old said: “First of all, I’m very proud and I can be proud of where I am today.

“It’s been a year and two, three months so far and the amount of games that I’ve played, obviously things can improve and will improve, like it should be.

“I’m very proud of myself and everyone that helped me get to this place and I’m still improving, the knee is still improving, that’s absolutely normal.

“Everyone who knows about knee injuries, knows it will take time”.

The form of our centre-half has been phenomenally high, particularity given the severity of his injury and the amount of game time he has had this season.

He seems as focused and determined as ever to make a full recovery and get back to his full self as soon as he can.

You can watch the full video via Amazon Prime Video Sport on Twitter:

☺️ "I'm very proud of myself" After an injury-interrupted 2020/21 season, @VirgilvDijk is so happy to be playing regularly again 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pma29Xau93 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 25, 2022

