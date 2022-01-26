World Cup-winner opens up on conversation with Klopp that convinced him to join Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp made it clear that the appointment of Claudio Taffarel was hugely necessary for the club, despite possessing two goalkeeping coaches in Jack Robinson and John Achterberg, in order to build a proper goalkeeping philosophy.

The World Cup-winning ex-‘keeper admitted that the German had been integral in encouraging him to take up part-time duties with Liverpool whilst also coaching with Brazil’s national outfit.

“I think it was when Alisson was in Rome that he said to me: ‘If I have the possibility to bring you to my club with me, I will do it’,” the Brazilian told liverpoolfc.com.

“So I have always had it in mind that I might work with Alisson at club level as well, but I had my job at Galatasaray and I was working with the national team, so I was not desperate to work at another club.

“But I think Alisson spoke to John and Jürgen and they liked the idea of me working here. They made it happen and I was very, very happy.

“The first time I heard from Jürgen I decided straight away that it would be a very, very nice thing to come here.”

Working with Alisson Becker domestically and internationally on a regular can only be of benefit to the Reds No.1 as the Merseysiders look to build a leading goalkeeping school.

READ MORE: Dejan Lovren issues hilarious three-word tweet response to fan asking what he misses most in Liverpool

It’s yet more proof of how valuable having Jurgen’s presence at the club, not only in attracting future star players but also the globe’s leading coaches.

As such, it does raise concerns around how our recruitment processes will be affected by the 54-year-old’s potential departure in the summer of 2024 when his contract expires.

That being said, we’ve every faith in our recruitment team sourcing the right replacement to pick up where Klopp left off and continue our upward momentum.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!