£66m truth highlights crazy Klopp & Guardiola disparity in title race

The fact that few clubs can operate on a par with Manchester City is well-documented, with Jurgen Klopp arguably performing miracles at Liverpool despite the comparatively limited finances available.

This comes from Kevin Palmer at the Sunday World, with the journalist approximating the German’s annual spend during his time at the Anfield helm at £30.2m compared to his Cityzens counterpart’s £96.6m – a ginormous disparity of over £66m.

“While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has to balance the books in the transfer market, Guardiola can just spend, spend and spend until he gets it right,” John Aldridge told the publication. “It is the dream position for any manager, but only Guardiola finds himself working with an open cheque book.”

Given the bar that both the Reds and the Spaniard’s men have set competing with each other at the top of the Premier League over the course of the last few seasons, it has raised difficult questions around the future of the league.

For us, perhaps the predominant concern is how the club will fare once Klopp departs in 2024, should he choose not to further extend his stay in Merseyside.

This may be balanced to a certain extent by Pep Guardiola’s potential exit a year earlier, though the reality will remain that our nearest rivals have the resources to sustain their brilliance beyond the former Blaugrana man’s departure.

For Liverpool, we have a superb behind the scenes structure and a thriving Academy to rely upon – both of which could prove pivotal in ensuring we remain at the top of English football in the years to come.

