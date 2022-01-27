An Italian club are monitoring Divock Origi as they could be losing their forward to Newcastle this week

Divock Origi has come up on the radar of a Serie A club who face the prospect of losing their attacker to Newcastle United.

According to a tweet by PA Media sports reporter Carl Markham: ‘Atalanta are monitoring Divock Origi as they could be losing Duvan Zapata to Newcastle’.

Newcastle United are certainly scrambling around for several last minute deals as their new money has less than a week to be spent, as they fight to stay in the Premier League.

The shock-waves of their winter spending looks to have reached Italy and could reverberate to Liverpool, if a late deal for Duvan Zapata can be agreed.

Our No.27 does seem to be available for the right price and a deal could be completed quickly if Atalanta can reach the asking price set for the Belgian.

Whether Jurgen Klopp could be sceptical of a deal because there won’t be any time to replace the 26-year-old is unknown but this could be a deal that works for all parties and we all know that the Geordies have enough money to start this transfer chain reaction.

