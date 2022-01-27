‘Best player on earth’ – On-loan Liverpool star adored online following latest ‘top class’ performance

‘Best player on earth’ – On-loan Liverpool star adored online following latest ‘top class’ performance

Liverpool’s future looks far from concerning when one considers the wealth of young talent already at the club’s disposal from Marcelo Pitaluga to Kaide Gordon.

One name that certainly seems to be resonating beyond the borders of Merseyside is that of on-loan Red, Sepp van den Berg, who currently plies his trade with Lancashire-based outfit Preston North End.

The Dutchman was deemed instrumental by the Championship side’s fans in a 2-0 win over West Brom, which ended the Baggies undefeated home streak.

It’s a result that sees Ryan Lowe’s men climb to 13th in the table, only eight points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield in the playoff places with a game in hand to contest also.

We’re delighted to hear of the 20-year-old impressing away from Anfield and it’s hopefully positive sign of the defender’s development and potential.

With us possessing a highly-rated 22-year-old in Ibrahima Konate, nothing would please us more than to see the future of the backline further bolstered by a renewed Van den Berg.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

