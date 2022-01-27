Brain Injury Association hit out at Senegal medics for treatment of Sadio Mane after AFCON concussion

Sadio Mane was worryingly allowed to play on through concussion during Senegal’s most recent AFCON game and this action has attracted criticism.

Despite playing on and later scoring, the decision to allow our No.10 to play on has been criticised by Luke Griggs, the deputy chief executive of Headway (the brain injury association).

He said (via BBC Sport): ‘On the face of it, this seems to be yet another example of football putting results ahead of player safety.

‘This was a sickening collision that clearly left both players in enough distress for a concussion to have surely been considered a possibility at the very least.

‘At that point, the principle of ‘if in doubt, sit it out!’ should have resulted in Mane being substituted without another ball being kicked’.

It’s worrying to red such damning word from head injury experts and further illustrates the lack of consideration for player welfare within the game.

Winning mentality is a big part of the game but there needs to be a medical voice heard in these moments and if the best player within a team receives a serious head injury, they should be removed.

Thankfully, our man has updated supporters on his social media pages and looks to be in good health, no thanks to the lack of consideration from his nation’s medial team.

The 29-year-old wrote: ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger 💪🏿🦁🇸🇳 Thank you for your messages of support, I am very well alhamdoulilah!!! #mankooutindamlu’.

You can view Mane’s message via his Twitter account:

Ce qui ne tue pas te rend plus fort 💪🏽🦁🇸🇳

Merci pour vos messages de soutien, je vais très bien alhamdoulilah!!!#mankooutindamlu pic.twitter.com/dJ5HTUIZaT — Sadio Mané (@SMane_Officiel) January 26, 2022

