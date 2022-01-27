Ex-Red tips Liverpool-linked wonderkid to be a ‘good signing’ for the club

Liverpool have been known to always keen an eye out for a bargain and highly-rated youngsters, with Michael Thomas having identified linked starlet, Fabio Carvalho, as an ideal potential signing.

The teenager would fit in both camps with his contract set to expire in the summer and talks stalling between the London-based outfit and the player.

“Can play with both feet and has an eye for goal,” the former Red told Caught Offside.

“Klopp has already shown that he is more than happy to play young talent and with all the experienced players at the club, it is an amazing place for younger players to come and learn about everything on and off the pitch.

“He would add to the huge amount of talent who are already at the club, so definitely a good signing.”

Such links have not negatively affected the 19-year-old’s performances on the pitch, with the midfielder amassing five goal contributions in his last three league appearances for Marco Silva’s men.

The Fulham boss is said to be waiting on an answer from Carvalho and his entourage, though it would appear increasingly likely that a departure at the end of the season is on.

Given the club’s need to strengthen the forward line and midfield, the young Englishman would represent a sound addition to the squad given that he is more than capable of featuring in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s spots.

